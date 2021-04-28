Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $215.00 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
