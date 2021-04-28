Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SZLMY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

