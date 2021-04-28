Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.