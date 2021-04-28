Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TRUX remained flat at $$54.70 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.68. Truxton has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

