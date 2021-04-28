Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.96

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.96 and traded as high as C$26.09. Keyera shares last traded at C$26.07, with a volume of 1,040,543 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.25.

Get Keyera alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.