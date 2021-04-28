Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77.

Semafo Company Profile (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

