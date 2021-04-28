EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.58 ($0.22). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 16.52 ($0.22), with a volume of 6,353,828 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The company has a market capitalization of £279.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

In other news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

