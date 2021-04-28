Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $68.17

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

