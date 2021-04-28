Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $68.17

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.
NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
