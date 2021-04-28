J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $109.65 and a 12-month high of $169.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 170.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.