SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $57.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SPX by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,750,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. SPX has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

