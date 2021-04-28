MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

MKSI opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

