FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.