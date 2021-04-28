Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.88. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 50,019 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
