Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.88. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 50,019 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

