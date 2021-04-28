MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of MKSI opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.82.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

