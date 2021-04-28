SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

