Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

NYSE:BXP opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.