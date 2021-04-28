J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $109.65 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.