SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

