Brokerages Set Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) PT at $12.00

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Astronics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

