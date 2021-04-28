Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 217,716 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

