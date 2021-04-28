Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Declines By 93.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

