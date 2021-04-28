Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

TSE:SES traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.15. 71,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,208. The firm has a market cap of C$658.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.