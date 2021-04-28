Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.06. 91,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 64,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

