Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Trading Up 8.7%

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03.

About Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

