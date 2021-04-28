Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.