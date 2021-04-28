KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) Shares Up 0.9%

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. 1,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 119,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:INKA)

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

