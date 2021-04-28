FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

