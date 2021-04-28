Total (TOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Total (NYSE:TOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect Total to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,694. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.