1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $47.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.66.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,519 shares of company stock worth $10,935,797.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.