Denbury Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

