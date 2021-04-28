Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

