Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.06. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

