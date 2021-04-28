iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

