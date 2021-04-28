Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

