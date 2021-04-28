Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,950 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.76. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $126.11 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

