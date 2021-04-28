Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Tuesday Morning in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

