Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Howard Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Howard Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBMD. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

HBMD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

