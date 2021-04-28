Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,873 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.