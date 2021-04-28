Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.