Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,544,000.

Shares of RCD opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

