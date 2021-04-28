Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

