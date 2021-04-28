Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,142 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549 in the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of GBX opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

