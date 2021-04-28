Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,978 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,090% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 907,119 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

BHR stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

