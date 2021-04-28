Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,978 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,090% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
BHR stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
