Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA):

4/19/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

3/8/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Taysha Gene Therapies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies Inc alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.