Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.160-3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $504.36 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

