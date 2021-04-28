Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $222.74 million, a PE ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.64. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

