Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 73 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

