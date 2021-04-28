Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

