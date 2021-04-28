Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,175 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

