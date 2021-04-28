Strs Ohio Acquires 720,122 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $68,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

